Deputies recover catalytic converters, tools after arrests 

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official on Tuesday credited proactive policing with the seizure of stolen catalytic converters and theft tools, and two suspects in custody.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said deputies on patrol responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in the 28500 block of Redwood Canyon Place, and the caller provided a description of the suspects.

Deputies were told the car was heading west on Rye Canyon Road, toward Copper Hill Drive, and that’s where deputies found it, Miller said.

She said the deputies ended up performing their traffic stop on Sepulveda Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley, after following the car there.

The two suspects had addresses listed in Mission Hills and Sylmar, respectively.

“They found all of the tools that are commonly used as burglary tools, the crowbar, hack saws, and they also found two catalytic converters inside the trunk of the vehicle,” Miller said. “And they also found drug paraphernalia.”

She said the two suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and a misdemeanor possession charge for the paraphernalia found.