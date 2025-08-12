Deputies seek to identify grand theft suspect  

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for a grand theft suspect who stole over $950 worth of cigarettes from a local business in Canyon Country twice over the past few days, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Nixle alert.

According to the Nixle, the suspect, who appeared to be a man wearing a blue sweater and light blue jeans, entered the same business on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road on two separate occasions and allegedly committed a grand theft.

The business targeted was the Walgreens near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road, according to Detective Kevin Fleck, with the SCV Sheriff’s Station during a follow up phone call with The Signal on Tuesday morning.

The man entered the Walgreens on Saturday at approximately 9 p.m. and took $950 worth of cigarettes without paying, and then entered the location on Monday at approximately 9:50 p.m. and stole another $950 worth of cigarettes, Fleck said.

The suspect was seen traveling on foot, and no vehicle description was available as of the publication of this story, he added, and no additional information was available.

Anyone who may have information about the incidents, or may recognize the suspect can contact Fleck at 661-287-5609 or by email at [email protected].

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). People may use thait smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visit: http://lacrimestoppers.org