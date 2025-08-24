Dragon Boats Are Fun for All Ages 

Dragon boat racing originated more than 2,000 years ago in China as part of a fertility ritual and festival. It involves teams of 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steersperson in a long, canoe-like boat decorated with a dragon’s head and tail.

The modern sport gained international popularity starting in Hong Kong in 1976.

It wasn’t until the 1990s that the sport saw significant expansion across the United States, including Southern California

SoCal Dragon Boats

Dr. Howard Chen, an orthodontist, is a prominent figure in the Los Angeles dragon boat community, promoting the sport and supporting local teams. He has gifted dragon boats to facilities throughout L.A. County. Chen donated two dragon boats to Castaic Lake.

The Long Beach Dragon Boat Festival, now a major event, was envisioned by Chen in 1996, working with the Southern California Dragon Boat Club.

Dragon boat festivals have grown in SoCal to include the annual festival at Castaic Lake in May/June, as well as Marina del Rey (held in March); San Diego, Sept. 27-28; and Los Angeles County at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area on Oct. 4.

Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Club Team Dragon Eyes

Santa Clarita Valley residents may be unaware that dragon boat paddling is available at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, managed by the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation.

The two boats donated by Chen have been joined by four other boats at Castaic Lake.

Team Dragon Eyes, founded by optometrist Dr. Paul Lin, of Valencia Eyecare Optometry, is working to fill those dragon boat seats with new teams.

Lin began participating in the sport in 2000 when he joined a team in Long Beach called Team Killer Guppies.

“A friend had suggested I try this new sport,” Lin said. “I am not too athletic, but I thought it was a cool sport. I was also on a great team, they had their own team song and I enjoyed the races.”

After marrying and moving to Palmdale Lin quit because Long Beach was too far from his new home.

Lin, his wife and two children, moved to Valencia in 2007 where he unexpectedly ran across the dragon boats Chen had donated to Castaic Lake.

“I discovered the boats when I was riding my mountain bike past the lake. I saw a boat in the distance and I knew it wasn’t a canoe,” he said. “If I hadn’t ridden down that road I might never have known the boats were there. I asked about the team, remembering my time paddling in Long Beach. They told me they didn’t have a team, the only people using the boats was a corporate team from Boston Scientific.”

Lin was told he would have to form his own team.

“I put it out on Facebook and found a couple of former paddlers like me and our team started growing,” he said. “Our fledgling team started in 2015 with a couple paddlers that were employees at the lake, a couple of my optometry patients and me.”

Lin said he named the team “Dragon Eyes” after researching the name Castaic.

“Its name is derived from the Chumash Native American word Kashtuk, meaning ‘eyes.’ I saw that as a sign because I am an optometrist,” Lin said.

Emmy Montilla (standing left) is calling the paddling rhythm for team. He has been a coach with Team Dragon Eyes since 2018 and started paddling in 1995 in the Philippines.

Emmy Montilla, a coach with Team Dragon Eyes since 2018, started paddling in 1995 in the Philippines. He became so accomplished at the sport he became a member of the Philippines National Team and competed all across Asia.

Montilla said he loves the camaraderie of the sport.

“It’s all about working hard, sharing the ups and downs,” he said. “When you’re in a boat you immediately have friends. Working together keeps spirits high, it makes it fun.”

The additional benefits of dragon boat paddling, according to Montilla, include “a full body workout, discipline, focus and it’s a great place to make friends. Everyone is welcome.”

Why Dragon Boats?

Lin said dragon boat paddling is great exercise for all ages.

“We’ve had an 8-year-old and a 70-year-old on our team,” he said.

The Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Club meets every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. at Castaic Lake. No experience needed and the first three sessions are free.

“It’s a great way to get active, make new friends and connect with others in the SCV,” said Lin.

He said the sport is attractive to a wide variety of people.

“It’s a fun sport and it’s co-ed,” Lin said. “Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters can do it together, it’s also popular with breast cancer survivors.”

Lin said there are many advantages to the sport.

“I enjoy being out on the lake with nature, seeing the ducks,” he said. “I know my mental health is much better because of the sport.”

Lin would like to see the Castaic Lake dragon boats filled with other teams.

After the three free sessions with Team Dragon Eyes Lin said those who want to continue can join the team for a small annual fee which covers insurance and other expenses. Participants can also purchase an activity pass to Castaic Lake which reduces the cost of entrance fees.

If you are interested in dragon boat paddling you can attend any regular practice on Sundays 7:30-10 a.m. at Paradise Cove, by the Junior Lifeguard shed and bathroom.

Use the address to the Castaic Lake Parks & Recreation main office at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic 91384.

Day parking is $15, charged by Castaic Lake staff at the entrance.

For more information about Team Dragon Eyes visit www.facebook.com/CastaicLakeDragon

BoatClub.

For information about the dragon boat program at Castaic Lake visit CastaicLakeDragonBoat.com.

Team Dragon Eyes is a nonprofit 501(c)(3).