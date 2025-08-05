Firefighters battle Valencia brush fire  

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters are actively battling a growing brush fire in Valencia near the intersection of Camino Saguaro and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.

According to spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department Howard Tieu, units were dispatched as 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in response to a vegetation fire, and they arrived five minutes after.

L.A. County firefighters battle a brush fire in Valencia on Aug. 5, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The half-acre fire quickly grew to 2.5 acres, and there was no immediate threat to nearby structures nor evacuation orders, according to Tieu and radio dispatch traffic.

Numerous resources including aerial units have been dispatched to perform water drops to extinguish the blaze.

Information on what caused the fire was not immediately available, Tieu added, and according to radio dispatch traffic, the fire has a potential for 10 to 20 acres within the next hour.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.