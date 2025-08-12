Former assemblyman, Saugus Cafe owner dies at 97 

A former assemblyman and longtime local philanthropist, Hank Arklin, died Aug. 1. He was 97.

Arklin was born July 17, 1928, in Albany, California, north of Berkeley.

Arklin was a businessman and civic leader in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and owner of North Valley Construction, which he founded over 65 years ago, according to an obituary published on Legacy.com.

Arklin, R-Pacoima, represented the San Fernando Valley in the Assembly from 1968 to 1970.

His business interests included vast land holdings, hundreds of acres in the SCV, including the Needham Ranch development in Newhall, which was known as the Gate-King property before he sold it.

He also formerly owned the Saugus Cafe, L.A. County’s oldest restaurant. Arklin purchased the restaurant in 1996.

His community generosity was well-documented in the pages of The Signal, which covered his regular donations of dinners around the holidays and contributions to capital campaigns.

“He did a phenomenal amount of philanthropic stuff,” said former Santa Clarita Mayor Bob Kellar, who was one of the political candidates Arklin supported. Arklin was also a major supporter of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Kellar said.

Arklin lost his 1970 re-election bid to Jim Keysor. He would later make two unsuccessful runs for the 1st District seat on the State Board of Equalization before focusing on his business ventures.

Arklin is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Louise; his nieces, Michele Hannah of Santa Clarita and Lenora Wechter of Fallbrook; his nephews, Levon Arklin and Phil Arklin of Palmdale and Steve Arklin of Santa Clarita; along with six great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for Church of the Hills Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 20, followed by internment.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ararat Home of Los Angeles at 15105 Mission Hills Road, in Mission Hills, or to St. Peters Armenian Apostolic Church at 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys.

