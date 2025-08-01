Guide on How to Start Your Boxing Career from a Scratch

How to start a career in boxing?

If you are passionate about boxing, it might be a good idea to consider it a career opportunity. Of course, professional sport is demanding in terms of time and effort, but for enthusiasts, it is worth it. And it is not as short-paced as some might think. Even when you are done with bouts, you can apply for a boxing coach for example on the Jooble website or become a manager for young talents. There is a lot of room to grow professionally.

In partnership with Jooble experts, we’ve created this guide to help those who do not know where to start. Here is how one can become a boxer step by step.

How to Start in Boxing?

First, you need to know that there are two types of competitive boxing today – amateur and professional. The rules and fighting styles are overall the same, but the concepts differ decently. The majority of sportsmen start with the amateur one before they end up in the next stage, which can truly bring the celebrity status to one.

One needs to understand that amateur doesn’t mean worse. There are just other rules of bouts and other stakes in place. For instance, amateur boxers can take part in Olympic Games and professionals cannot. So we’ll discuss how to begin it in this regard.

Steps to Become an Amateur Boxer

Step 1. Find a Gym

Every career in sport starts with a gym. You need to find a good place where you can get proper training and guidance. If you are looking for something more than recreational sport, consider such factors:

It should be focused on boxing, don’t go for the multi-sports ones;

There should be a good team of coaches and instructors;

Your gym requires having not only structured classes but private ones (those you need to take);

There should also be other enthusiasts; not only professionals, or you won’t get an equal sparring partner. There is nothing inherently wrong with structured classes. But they are a good fit for those, who are looking for recreational boxing. If you are aiming higher, you need to work with a coach.

Step 2. Work with a Coach

In the gym you’ve picked, find a coach that will take you. A good idea is to talk to the gym manager and ask about private instructors.

Find out about the experience a particular coach has with training amateurs and their achievements. Also, choose the one who is motivated, diligent, and focused on the result. And you need to work together well.

Step 3. Train

Now that you’ve found an instructor, it is time to get to training. Get to work and learn all you can.

Step 4. Apply for a License

To participate in fights, you’ll need an amateur license. The exact demands depend on the jurisdiction you are in. However, it is usually not hard to get one.

You’ll go through a basic physical exam to show that you are eligible for bouts. And there is a small fee to pay to get a license.

Step 5. First Fight

When you have a license and your trainer thinks that you are ready, you can participate in amateur bouts. There are usually two ways to do so – go to a local fight club or participate in the tournament. You can do both as well.

Tournaments are great not only to get your name out there, but also to get professional recognition. Now you are an amateur boxer.

Steps to Become a Professional Boxer

Step 1. Train

If you are already an amateur sportsman, it will go easier. You already have a coach and experience. Participating in Olympics might be a great way to get attention and break into the higher league. Some of the great did it this way – Lennox Lewis, Anthony Joshua, and Wladimir Klitschko.

Step 2. Find a Manager

A manager will be a crucial part of your career. This is the person that organizes fights and manages all contracts on your behalf.

A good manager is experienced, licensed, and has a lot of connections in the industry.

Step 3. Apply for a License

You need to register with one of the organizations – WBA, IBF, WBS, or WBO. The application process is quite similar to the one you’d go through as an amateur boxer. Physical exam, necessary documents, and a fee.

Step 4. Get to Top Levels

Now you’ll need to work on climbing the ranks up to the top. You’ll need to fight to gain reputation and recognition.

Conclusion

It might sound easy to get into the boxing industry. But the result depends on your dedication, skills, and efforts. You need to be focused and work hard to get to the top of the game. One practical way to stay involved and grow within the sport is by exploring career paths like becoming a boxing coach, which can provide valuable experience and keep you connected to the boxing community.