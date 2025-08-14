Hart district celebrates record AP participation, achievement 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District has gained significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating an increase in both student participation and academic success in the past two years, according to a news release from the district.

The district saw a substantial rise of 15% in the number of students engaging in AP courses, with the total number of AP students increasing from 4,039 in the 2022-23 academic year to 4,656 in 2024-25, the release said.

“This growth reflects the district’s ongoing efforts to encourage more students to challenge themselves with college-level curriculum,” the release said. “Furthermore, a remarkable 30% of all high school students across the district were enrolled in at least one AP class, highlighting a broad commitment to academic excellence.”

The number of AP exams taken by students saw a 25% jump, from 7,313 in 2022-23 to 9,136 in 2024-25.

Students in the Hart district also achieved higher scores, the release said. The district-wide pass rate (a score of 3 or higher, which is generally accepted for college credit) rose from 74% in 2022-23 to 81% in 2024-25.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for these outstanding AP results,” Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Vince Ferry said in the release. “The growth in both participation and pass rates reflects our strategic efforts to not only provide more students with access to challenging coursework but also to ensure they have the support needed to succeed. These achievements are a clear indicator that our students are well-prepared for college and career success, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”