ICE confirms detention of sex offender in Newhall 

Federal officials on Monday officially confirmed reports that had been circulating on social media following the reports of a highly publicized arrest on the morning of Aug. 18.

A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations shared a social media post on X that confirmed the arrest involved a man previously convicted for possession of child pornography.

“Enforcement and Removal Operations, Los Angeles (a division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and @HSILosAngeles arrested Christopher Escoto-Barrientos, 24, of Guatemala, Aug. 18. He was convicted of possession of obscene material depicting a minor in sexual conduct and is a registered sex offender living close to a school. He is in ICE custody pending removal,” according to the social media post on X.

The post showed two photos: a picture of Escoto-Barrientos being arrested in Newhall and then his mugshot on the Megan’s Law website.

The post on X did not indicate the time and location of Escoto-Barrientos’ conviction.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Brandon Barclay on Wednesday said in a phone interview that the Sheriff’s Department was aware of federal law enforcement operations taking place in the SCV.

He said neither the station nor the department had any coordination with their plans.

“LASD does not enforce federal immigration laws, nor do we ask about the individual’s immigration status when we respond to calls for service,” Barclay said, sharing the message from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The SCV’s top cop said the department’s job is to maintain peace, uphold public safety and protect the rights of all residents.