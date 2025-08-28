Infant found alone near Valencia intersection 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed a report Thursday of a small child found alone outside a Valencia shopping center around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call from an adult informant who saw the child, a 3-year-old girl wearing a diaper, who didn’t have an adult or guardian nearby, according to Deputy Villalobos of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who declined to give her last name.

Station deputies investigated the call and took custody of the child.

A spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station was not immediately available.

Station officials could not immediately confirm the involvement of any other agencies, including the Department of Child Protective Services.

There was no information available as to whether an arrest had been made.