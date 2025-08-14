King Fire erupts overnight, burning toward Castaic 

By Signal Staff

The King Fire erupted overnight near Gorman and was burning south toward Castaic as the Thursday morning commute got under way.

The fast-moving fire was first reported at 1:12 a.m. in the 45100 block of Copco Avenue, near the Pyramid Lake RV Resort along Interstate 5. By 6:33 a.m. it had burned 490 acres and was 5% contained, according to the Watch Duty fire reporting app and a Nixle alert issued by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The fire prompted lane and ramp closures along Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman. The closures varied at times, and as of 7:20 a.m. the right two lanes of northbound I-5 were closed from Vista Del Lago to Smokey Bear Road, the Angeles National Forest posted on its X account.

“There is a wildfire burning in northern Los Angeles County near the Caswell/Gorman area. The King Fire is currently 400 acres with 5% containment and is burning south towards Castaic,” said the sheriff’s Nixle, issued at 6:43 a.m. “Residents in nearby areas are warned to be prepared to evacuate.”

The evacuation area designated “GOR-E004,” extending from Highway 138 in the north to the area along Pyramid Lake to the south, is under a “Shelter in Place” order as of the publication of this story.

That order “means to go indoors, shut and lock doors and windows,” the Nixle said. “Prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction.”

Evacuation warnings were issued for Paradise Ranch, Hungry Valley, Gorman and the evacuation area designated “LAC-E005,” which extends east from Gorman along the south side of Highway 138.

The air attack requested for the morning’s battle against the fire included four large air tankers, four type 1 helicopters and four type 2 copters, according to Watch Duty.

The sheriff’s Nixle advised residents in the fire’s potential path to be monitor evacuation warnings and be prepared to evacuate, if necessary.

To check your evacuation status, go to protect.genasys.com. You can monitor road closures at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.