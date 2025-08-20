LASD confirms federal officers in SCV 

Federal officials with the Department of Homeland Security did not respond Wednesday to emails seeking comment about an arrest in Newhall that was captured on videos distributed via social media.

At least three videos circulating online show several masked law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles on Dalbey Drive on Monday morning, asking people on the street if they like registered sex offenders while they were being antagonized for making an arrest.

The officers were responding to being harangued by passing pedestrians and motorists filming them while they arrested a man they implied was a registered sex offender.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Brandon Barclay on Wednesday confirmed in a phone interview that the Sheriff’s Department “is aware of the presence and operations of federal law enforcement agencies within our communities.”

He said neither the station nor the department had any coordination with their plans. Custody records from Monday did not indicate anyone had been detained in LASD custody matching the offense mentioned by the federal agents.

“LASD does not enforce civil immigration laws, nor do we ask about the individual’s immigration status when we respond to calls for service,” Barclay said, sharing the message from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The SCV’s top cop said the department’s job is to maintain peace, uphold public safety and protect the rights of all residents.

“When federal authorities come under attack and request assistance, we will support them and provide aid,” Barclay said. “However, this does not mean that we are assisting with their immigration actions or operations.”

Records from the state’s sex offender registry, Megan’s Law, indicated a registered offender lives one block away from Hart High School in the 24800 block of Walnut Street.

Speaking on background Wednesday, a Department of Justice spokesman said the operation was likely conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, which has been spotted in the SCV on previous operations to arrest fugitives, persons of interest or outstanding suspects.

The person said it was likely to take several days to have any information released or verified because anything released would have to be approved through formal channels in Washington, D.C.