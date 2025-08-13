LASD: Dead body on Sierra Highway under investigation 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials Wednesday confirmed a dead body was found on Sierra Highway, about 1 mile south of Needham Ranch Parkway, in Newhall.

L.A. County Fire Department officials confirmed a 911 call regarding a person found nonresponsive at 1:27 p.m., with first responders to the emergency medical services call reporting the individual, who was not identified, was deceased on their arrival.

Photos from the scene show two patrol vehicles surrounding a white sedan.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded and were still investigating the scene as of 2:30 p.m., according to Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez of the station. Deputies had not yet determined whether a criminal investigation was warranted based on the circumstances, and Homicide Bureau officials indicated they had not been contacted as of 2:30 p.m.

Station officials said at 4 p.m. a Homicide Bureau detective had not yet reported from the scene on any of the circumstances regarding the death, so there was no additional information available.

A spokesperson with the county Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday the identity of the decedent has not been released pending the notification of the next of kin.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.