LASD: Elder-abuse investigation leads to arrest 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a Canyon Country man on suspicion of elder abuse.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the 17300 block of Humphreys Parkway in Canyon Country for an allegation of an assault involving family members, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The responding deputies reported that the victim was the 70-year-old father of the suspect, Douglas James Miller.

The two became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into physical violence, according to the initial investigation.

Miller, 38, was arrested on suspicion of a felony dependent adult neglect/abuse charge, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station booking records.

Douglas Miller was still being held in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail as of this story’s publication, according to LASD custody records online.

He is due back at L.A. County Superior Court in San Fernando in November for an unrelated criminal case, which is connected to a 2018 conviction for driving under the influence, according to court records.