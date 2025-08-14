LASD: Man found in car believed to be suicide 

A Homicide Bureau official confirmed Thursday a person found dead Wednesday on Sierra Highway is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

Medical examiners identified the decedent as Jose Aparicio Cordova, a 73-year-old whose city of residence was not immediately available.

Cordova’s body was found inside a white sedan parked on the street about 1 mile south of Needham Ranch Parkway, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who said the initial call was for an unresponsive person at 1:27 p.m.

Paramedics with the L.A. County Fire Department who responded stated that Cordova was declared deceased upon their arrival a few minutes later.

A Homicide Bureau official confirmed a note was found, and investigators believe Cordova’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

For information about the SCV’s free and low-cost mental health services, visit bethedifferenceSCV.org.