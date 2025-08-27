New commissioner named 

The Santa Clarita City Council named Daniel Faina to its open seat on the Planning Commission at Tuesday’s meeting.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste nominated Faina due to his ability to get up to speed quickly because of his understanding of planning, projects and the complex state laws that govern them.

“I had the distinct pleasure to interview all the applicants,” Weste said.

In Faina’s application, he said he is a Valencia resident who works for Williams & Watt Inc., a recent reorganization of Watt Companies, on Avenue Stanford in Valencia.

Faina did not attend Tuesday’s meeting for the nomination.

Faina listed his relevant experience as 18 years working in real estate development and homebuilding for Williams Homes. There he gained experience in working “with city councils, planning commissions and county supervisors on new development in jurisdictions across three states, with a major focus on design,” according to his application.