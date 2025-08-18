Photos: Adele Tribute at Central Park

The sixth installment, “Always, Adele,” for Concerts in the Park saw crowds of people sitting and enjoying with their families and friends.
The Adele tribute band, Always, Adele played her hits for the crowd at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday evening.
Photos by : Kamryn Martell/The Signal
