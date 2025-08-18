Blog

Photos: Adele Tribute at Central Park

Rich Haring (L), Chrissy Haring (CL), Elena Haring (CR), 17, and Jenna Haring (R), 14, pose for a photo at the sixth installment "Always, Adele" of Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
The sixth installment, “Always, Adele,” for Concerts in the Park saw crowds of people sitting and enjoying with their families and friends. 

The Adele tribute band, Always, Adele played her hits for the crowd at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday evening. 

Photos by : Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Picture of Kamryn Martell

Kamryn Martell

