Planning approves building changes in Canyon Country 

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved a pair of changes in Canyon Country: an industrial warehouse conversion off Reuther Avenue and a retroactive permission for Marathon Trucks to operate an auto body repair and painting shop near Golden Valley Road.

In March, the owners of the industrial building at 26477 Ruether Ave. applied for permission to add two floors to its building to make it a three-story self-storage structure.

“The project site was originally developed in the 1960s with an 18,720-square-foot industrial building,” according to the Santa Clarita Planning Commission agenda. “In 2013, approval was granted to demolish that structure and construct the existing approximately 39,840-square-foot industrial building for warehouse, manufacturing and office uses.”

The site is just over 2 acres, along Ruether Avenue and east of Centre Pointe commercial shopping center, within the Business Park Zone and the Homeless Shelter and Job Creation Overlay zones in the community of Canyon Country.

The proposed operating hours for the facility are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Down the road, at the southeast intersection of Centre Pointe Parkway and Golden Valley Road, “Marathon Trucks, is requesting approval of a conditional use permit and development review to occupy an existing 78,000-square-foot industrial building for the operation of a new auto body repair and painting use within the Business Park Zone,” according to the agenda. “The project includes the installation of two interior spray booths, along with new landscaping and paving improvements in the existing parking lot areas.”

Marathon Trucks began operations in the city off Springbrook Avenue in 2007, adjacent to Railroad Avenue and south of Drayton Street. The business manufactures, assembles, installs and repairs truck bodies, trailers and transportation equipment.

The business moved to its current location, prior to receiving permits for it, in early 2024. The city cited the business for its unpermitted work in April 2024, “for the operation of an auto body repair and painting use in the BP zone without a CUP.”

A stop-work order was issued in July.

The Planning Commission approved the CUP on Tuesday, resolving the code case, according to city officials.