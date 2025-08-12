Reverse Mortgages vs. Home Equity Loans: Which Is Better for You?

If you’re a homeowner looking for ways to tap into your home’s equity, two common options you might consider are a reverse mortgage and a home equity loan. Both allow you to use your home’s value to secure funds, but they work quite differently. Understanding the key differences between these two financial products can help you make a more informed decision based on your needs, goals, and financial situation.

What is a Reverse Mortgage?

A reverse mortgage is a loan that allows homeowners aged 62 or older to convert a portion of their home’s equity into cash. Unlike traditional mortgages, where you make monthly payments to the lender, with a reverse mortgage, the lender makes payments to you. The loan is repaid when the homeowner sells the house, moves out, or passes away.

There are different types of reverse mortgages, such as Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs), which are federally insured. The money you receive can be used for anything, including covering daily living expenses or funding medical bills. Importantly, with a reverse mortgage, you don’t need to repay the loan as long as you live in the home, and the lender can’t force a sale as long as you meet the terms.

What is a Home Equity Loan?

A home equity loan is a more traditional way to borrow against the equity in your home. You take out a loan for a lump sum and repay it with fixed monthly payments over a set period, usually 10-30 years. The amount you can borrow is based on the difference between the current market value of your home and the balance remaining on your mortgage.

Home equity loans come with a fixed interest rate, meaning your monthly payments will be predictable. This type of loan is often used for major home renovations, debt consolidation, or paying for large expenses like college tuition or medical bills.

Key Differences Between a Reverse Mortgage and a Home Equity Loan

1. Repayment Structure

Reverse Mortgage : You don’t have to make monthly payments. The loan is repaid when you sell the house, move out, or pass away. The amount you owe grows over time as interest and fees accumulate.



: You don’t have to make monthly payments. The loan is repaid when you sell the house, move out, or pass away. The amount you owe grows over time as interest and fees accumulate. Home Equity Loan: You make monthly payments, typically with a fixed interest rate, and the loan is paid off over a set period, such as 15 or 30 years.



2. Eligibility

Reverse Mortgage : You must be at least 62 years old to qualify, and you need a significant amount of equity in your home. Because there are no monthly payments, you’ll need to demonstrate that you can maintain the home and continue to meet obligations like property taxes and insurance.



: You must be at least 62 years old to qualify, and you need a significant amount of equity in your home. Because there are no monthly payments, you’ll need to demonstrate that you can maintain the home and continue to meet obligations like property taxes and insurance. Home Equity Loan: There’s no age requirement, but you’ll need to have enough equity in your home and a good credit score. Lenders typically require proof of income and your ability to make monthly payments.



3. Amount You Can Borrow

Reverse Mortgage : The amount you can borrow depends on your age, the appraised value of your home, and current interest rates. Since you’re not making payments, the loan balance grows over time.



: The amount you can borrow depends on your age, the appraised value of your home, and current interest rates. Since you’re not making payments, the loan balance grows over time. Home Equity Loan: The amount you can borrow is typically based on your home’s current appraised value minus any remaining mortgage balance. Lenders often offer up to 85% of your home’s equity.



4. Impact on Your Estate

Reverse Mortgage : Since you don’t make monthly payments, the balance on your reverse mortgage increases over time. When you sell the house, move, or pass away, the loan must be repaid. If there’s any equity left, it will go to your heirs. However, if the loan balance exceeds the home’s value, your heirs will not be responsible for the difference, as reverse mortgages are non-recourse loans.



: Since you don’t make monthly payments, the balance on your reverse mortgage increases over time. When you sell the house, move, or pass away, the loan must be repaid. If there’s any equity left, it will go to your heirs. However, if the loan balance exceeds the home’s value, your heirs will not be responsible for the difference, as reverse mortgages are non-recourse loans. Home Equity Loan: With a home equity loan, you make regular payments to reduce the balance over time. The loan will impact your estate by reducing your equity, but you retain ownership of your home as long as you make the payments. Your heirs will inherit the home, but they’ll be responsible for repaying any remaining loan balance.



5. Costs and Fees

Reverse Mortgage : Reverse mortgages come with various fees, including origination fees, closing costs, and servicing fees. These costs can add up, especially if you don’t stay in the home for many years.



: Reverse mortgages come with various fees, including origination fees, closing costs, and servicing fees. These costs can add up, especially if you don’t stay in the home for many years. Home Equity Loan: Home equity loans typically have lower upfront costs, though there may still be application fees and closing costs. Since home equity loans require monthly payments, the interest rate might be lower than a reverse mortgage, depending on your credit score.



Which Is Right for You?

Choosing between a reverse mortgage and a home equity loan depends on your financial goals and situation. Here are some scenarios where one might be better than the other:

Consider a Reverse Mortgage If:

You’re 62 or older and want to tap into your home’s equity without making monthly payments.



You plan to stay in the home for the foreseeable future.



You don’t want to worry about monthly loan payments or your heirs inheriting the debt.



You have a lot of equity in your home, but limited retirement savings.



Consider a Home Equity Loan If:

You need a lump sum or line of credit for a specific expense, such as home renovations or medical bills.



You’re able to make monthly payments and want to retain control over the property.



You have a steady income and a good credit score, and you want a predictable loan with fixed terms.



You’re not ready to give up a portion of your home’s equity for the long term.



Conclusion

Both reverse mortgages and home equity loans offer viable options for accessing your home’s equity, but they serve different purposes and come with different risks and rewards. A reverse mortgage may be ideal for seniors who need to supplement their income and are comfortable with the loan balance growing over time. On the other hand, a home equity loan might be better for those who prefer fixed monthly payments and want to retain equity in their home.

Carefully assess your financial situation, goals, and long-term plans before making a decision. Consulting with a financial advisor can help you better understand which option aligns with your retirement plans and financial future.