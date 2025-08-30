SCV forecast expected to heat up 

Hot temperatures are expected to hit the Santa Clarita Valley this holiday weekend, lasting until Wednesday with heat peaks of 105 degrees, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

Saturday has warming trends with the highest being close to 100 degrees and the general weather being in the 90s, according to Bryan Lewis with NWS.

Sunday’s weather is expected to be a couple degrees warmer than 100, with it slowly getting higher into Monday, Lewis said.

Lewis added that there will not be too much wind throughout the valley and offshore winds will be muted by marine influence.

Overnight temperatures will be cooler with 65 degrees and can get up to 75 degrees throughout the valley on Sunday night through Wednesday morning, Lewis said.

Tuesday through Friday will have threats of thunderstorms, but Lewis was unable to locate exact areas at the time of this publication.

The chances of thunderstorms in the valleys are 10-15%; the mountains and deserts are 15-25%, Lewis said.

There is a long-elevated stretch of fire weather this weekend as well, Lewis added.

If residents are planning to escape the heat and head to the beaches in Ventura County or Los Angeles County, there are hazardous rip currents, Lewis said.

After Wednesday, Thursday’s weather will show a steady decline into next weekend, Lewis said.