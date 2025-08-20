SCV Water to build new PFAS treatment facility 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has approved construction of a new $23.9 million treatment plant to remove chemicals from local water wells, according to a news release from the agency.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the agency’s board of directors approved a construction contract for the new S Wells PFAS Treatment and Disinfection Facility, which will remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from water produced by three local wells.

The facility will be built on a small parcel of land near Bridgeport Lane and designed with landscaping and features to blend with the surrounding neighborhood, the release said. In addition to the treatment plant, the project will include new pipelines and upgrades at the S6, S7, and S8 Wells to improve water delivery and reliability, the release said.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that can be found in the environment and drinking water. This project is part of SCV Water’s ongoing commitment to address PFAS in our local water supplies and meet all state and federal health standards, the release said.

“This project allows us to bring important local wells back online that have been out of service due to PFAS contamination,” Principal Engineer Orlando Moreno said in the release. “By restoring these wells, we’re increasing our local water supply and reducing our reliance on imported water — both of which are critical for reliability, especially during drought periods.”

Construction is expected to begin in October and will take approximately 18 months to complete, the release said.

The $23.9 million project is funded in part by more than $11 million in state and federal grants, including support from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the State Water Resources Control Board.

More information is available at yourscvwater.com/pfas.