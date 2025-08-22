Blog

Small fire breaks out in Hasley Canyon burn area

First responders were dispatched to a small fire on Halsey Canyon Road in Castaic, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
A small fire broke out Friday morning in the 31000 block of Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. 

According to Fire Department spokeswoman Kaitlyn Aldana, firefighters were dispatched at 11:03 a.m.  

“It’s something small,” Aldana said during a telephone interview just after 11:30 a.m. “They did cancel a lot of resources.” 

According to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic, multiple units, including helicopters, were dispatched to the scene. One unit was held back to focus on controlling the flames, Aldana said. 

Radio dispatch traffic indicated the fire was within the burn area of the Canyon Fire, which scorched the area earlier this month. 

