Valladares introduces amendment to add safeguards in redistricting 

News release

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, announced Thursday she will be introducing an amendment to Assembly Constitutional Amendment 8, which seeks to implement redistricting for California’s Congressional district maps.

“If we are going to move forward with a law that takes redistricting power out of the hands of the voter-approved commission, then at the very least, we must put up meaningful safeguards against corruption,” Valladares said in a news release.

The proposed amendment would prohibit any member of the Legislature who votes in favor of ACA 8 from running for elected office for 10 years — a restriction that already applies to the citizens who serve on the existing independent redistricting commission.

“This amendment simply extends to every legislator who votes in favor of the measure, the same 10-year candidacy moratorium that applies to the citizens who currently draw the lines,” Valladares added. “The people of California deserve ironclad guarantees that those in charge of redistricting aren’t acting in their own self-interest.”

More than 60% of California voters supported the creation of the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, frustrated by gerrymandered maps that prioritized political power over community representation, the release said.

“Let’s be clear: you cannot in good conscience demand that ordinary citizens forfeit the right to run for office for a decade, and then exempt the politicians now reclaiming that power. There is a word for that — hypocrisy,” Valladares said in the release.

This amendment represents a values test for the Legislature, she added: “This is a test of whether this body values integrity over expediency, fairness over partisanship, and accountability over ambition.”

“If ACA 8 is truly about fairness, then supporting this amendment should be a no-brainer. If everything is above board, what’s the objection?” Valladares asked. “The people are watching, and they know a power grab when they see one.”