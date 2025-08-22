Valladares, Schiavo issue contrasting statements after redistricting package passes 

Compiled from news releases

The two state legislators who represent the majority of the Santa Clarita Valley issued contrasting statements after the Legislature passed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting package, which was subsequently signed by the governor.

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, issued a statement standing with her fellow Republicans in opposition to the passage, and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, likewise stood with her Democratic Party colleagues in support of it.

“Today, California’s majority party rammed through Gov,. Newsom’s unconstitutional redistricting maps,” Valladares’ statement said. “In doing so, they ignored our Constitution and stripped power away from the independent, voter-approved Citizens Redistricting Commission.”

Valladares lamented that an amendment she proposed was rejected.

“I offered a simple amendment: If politicians want to overturn the rules and draw their own districts, then they should live by the same standard as the commissioners — a 10-year ban on running for office. It failed on a straight party-line vote. That tells you everything,” she added. “This is a blatant power grab — politicians protecting themselves at the expense of voters. But we will not stop, we will continue to fight this abuse. Californians deserve fair maps, transparent elections, and leaders who respect the will of the people. We won’t give up that fight.”

Schiavo’s statement echoed Newsom’s argument that the redistricting plan was born out of necessity to respond to Texas’ redistricting plans.

“States like Texas – at the urging of President (Donald) Trump – have now voted to gerrymander new maps to give extremist Republicans more power in Congress and ensure Trump’s harmful and often unconstitutional actions don’t have opposition,” Schiavo’s statement said. “With this vote, we’re making sure Californians — not politicians — have the final say on how we respond. This is not about partisanship, it’s about fairness.”

Schiavo added: “We cannot allow Californians to lose their voice. Our voice is what stands between us and devastating price increases that are already squeezing families. This is all too important to our community not to act. But it’s even more important that the voters have the final say on how we respond. That’s why I voted yes today – and ultimately it is up to all of you to have the final say.”