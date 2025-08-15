Vikings seek bounce-back in second flag season 

The Valencia girls’ flag football team didn’t have the season they anticipated for their first year as a program in 2024 when the team went 5-15 overall and 2-7 in league.

But this year head coach Jeff Albert is keeping the program positive to ensure that his team can have a bounceback year in 2025.

“We didn’t win as many games as we’d like but it was fun, we learned a lot, and the girls worked hard as the season went on,” Albert said. “This year, I learned where we want to improve in terms of the type of plays we want to run, how practice wants to run, and conditioning we want to do.”

Valencia has an upper hand this season that half of the other foothill teams don’t, and that’s already having a year of flag football play under their belt.

While programs like Castaic, Canyon, Saugus and Golden Valley are in their first years starting a new team from scratch, Albert has Valencia ready to tackle this season now knowing what challenges a season of flag football has to offer.

“It’s going to be challenge,” Albert said. “Every school has a different flair with it. You know, it’s not like tackle football where you have spread teams and power teams. Flag football there’s a boatload of different philosophies. The characteristics are very different.”

Looking toward the team, expect to see returning junior Camila Quintero as quarterback slinging the ball around for Valencia this season.

“She puts in the time, she puts in the hard work, and she likes playing flag football and it shows,” Albert said. “She likes to include everyone on the team. And she likes to win so she’s perfect.”

Another key starter on offense is senior Jyerni Green, for whom Albert has a lot of praise. He expects a big season from her.

“She’s a tall receiver. She’s been playing club this offseason,” Albert said. “She’s super athletic, fast, and expect her to have a really big season.”

A two-way standout who’s going to shine and is described as the “best player on the team” by Albert is team captain Lexi Pham. The two-way sophomore will be playing on offense as center and linebacker on defense.

“She brings everyone together, and her motor goes, she doesn’t stop,” Albert said. “She’s really well-rounded. So we’re lucky to have her.”

A few key names to look out for not just this year but in seasons to follow are the freshmen on the roster this season.

Madison Miller, Aylssa Guiterrez, Brooklyn Smart, Nia Marshall, Shaley Duran, Kensington Cohen and Ile-Grace Parr will also be joining the varsity team in their first year.

Albert has entrusted in each one of them that they’ll be key pieces and they’ll have to work hard to keep their place and deal with the pressure.

“These girls work hard,” Albert said. “I don’t have a handful of players so they’re having to move fast and play fast right away. “

This season Albert wants positivity for his players and for them to know that there is always something to learn as a student and athlete. He believes that if they can preach the positivity that he’s been instilling onto his players and culture, then winning can come around for Valencia.

“I just want to be a positive environment, win, lose, or draw,” Albert said. “I want them to be able to learn as well and appreciate the good, even when things don’t go so well. The score and the outcome doesn’t mean that we did a bad job. It means we have something to improve on and I want it for our flag football team. And winning a CIF title on top of that would be even better.”

Valencia is 0-2 to start off the year with losses against Rio Mesa and Burroughs. The team’s next game is Saturday at home against Kennedy and the Vikings open league play on Monday, taking on Hart.