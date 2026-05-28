Merrilees steps down as West Ranch softball coach  

After two years overseeing the West Ranch softball program, Michael Merrilees has resigned as the head coach of the Wildcats, according to West Ranch High School Principal Robert Fisher.

“We appreciate the efforts that coach Merrilees put into the program over the last two seasons and thank him for everything he did for our program. We wish him all the best,” according to a statement from Fisher.

Merrilees, who’s led the Wildcats to back-to-back playoff appearances including a runner-up championship plaque in the 2025 season, confirmed the resignation and stepped down to “shift his priorities towards his family.”

“I thank the players for all their hard work, their commitment and dedication over the past two years,” Merrilees said in a phone interview with The Signal. “I’m proud of what this team and this program has accomplished.”

During the 2025-26 season, the Wildcats accomplished a second-place result in the Foothill League standings and a second-round finish in the Division 3 Southern Section playoffs.

Merrilee’s resignation comes after a source within the William S. Hart Union High School District confirmed district officials were investigating a video that was brought to the district’s attention in which Merrilees and another unnamed coach were speaking in a negative manner about their players.

The district has since declined to comment on exact personnel matters but indicated that “concerns brought to our attention are promptly investigated and addressed. The district strives to provide a safe, supportive, and encouraging environment for all our student athletes,” according to a statement from Debbie Dunn, the district’s director of communication and community engagement.

When asked for comment about the video, Merrilees declined to speak on the matter and thanked West Ranch High School for his time spent with the softball program.

Fisher confirmed that a search for a new head coach has begun, and the official posting for the position has been posted on the district’s website.

With the opening, the West Ranch job is now the fourth open softball head coaching position made available in the Foothill League as Canyon, Castaic, and Golden Valley are seeking new coaches.