Whitesides raises concerns over planned SCV IRS office closure 

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, wrote to Acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent over the planned Sept. 30 closure of the Santa Clarita IRS Post of Duty Office, raising questions about the impact the closure will have on the local community’s access to critical services, according to a news release from Whitesides’ office.

“Closing the Santa Clarita IRS Post of Duty Office will leave more than 740,000 taxpayers in our area without direct access to critical services,” Whitesides said in the release. “The Santa Clarita location provides assistance with payments, conducts in-person interviews, and offers general services to our region, including the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grant program, which provides free tax preparation services to underserved and low-income residents.”

Whitesides added: “If the IRS closes this location, my constituents will be forced to travel up to 87 miles to receive help with their tax issues, not to mention the burden it will put on the employees who serve our community. That is unacceptable, which is why today I’m asking for comprehensive answers from the IRS on the reasoning and impact behind their decision to shutter our local office.”

On June 26, the National Treasury Employees Union was given informal notice that the Santa Clarita IRS Post of Duty Office was scheduled for closure on Sept. 30, with no formal explanation or impact assessment from the IRS, the release said.

The Santa Clarita office provides assistance to nearly the entire 27th Congressional District and offers a variety of services, including meeting taxpayers both in the office and in the field to assist with payments, conducting in-person interviews, and providing general assistance with any examinations or collections-related matters. If closed, residents in the 27th District will be forced to travel between 35 and 87 miles roundtrip to reach alternative offices in Bakersfield, Van Nuys, or Glendale, the release said.

Employees of the Santa Clarita office would likely be relocated to the Glendale office, according to the release.

Whitesides was joined by Rep. Brad Sherman and Rep. Luz Rivas in sending the letter to Bessent.