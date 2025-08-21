YogaSix to hold dog adoption support event  

Talk about downward dog.

Santa Clarita residents are invited to attend “Paws N’ Flow,” an event hosted by the WRARE Foundation and Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at YogaSix in Stevenson Ranch.

In an effort to support local rescue initiatives, families are invited to meet dogs up for adoption, enjoy activities such as face painting, learn about training tips and guidance for rescuing, enjoy live music and raffles, and even participate in a $10 minimum donation-based yoga class.

All proceeds will go directly toward rehabilitating and tending to rescued dogs.

“Whether you’re ready to adopt or just want to support local rescue efforts, this is a feel-good event for the whole family,” according to the event flier.

For more information or to donate to the foundation, visit www.wrare.org.