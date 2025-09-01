Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure 

A man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure on the 24500 block of Main Street in Newhall on Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies received a call about a man exposing himself in public near some buildings, according to an email statement by Shirley Miller with the station.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the suspect, Miller’s statement said.

The caller positively identified the suspect, and the man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure, Miller’s statement said.

The man was transported and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station where he remains in custody with no bail set, according to the email statement.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication.