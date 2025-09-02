Man arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual abuse charges 

A 41-year-old Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse charges on Monday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The man was detained and arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse around 9:30 p.m., according to Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer with the station.

The man was booked on suspicion of crimes including lewd or lascivious acts with someone under 14 or 15, sexual penetration and sexual abuse, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jensen added that deputies got a call for service around 2 p.m. from a mother wanting to report a possible sexual abuse that happened to her daughter.

The man is being held in lieu of $350,000 bail as of the publication of this story, Jensen said.