Person transported after hoist rescue on Soledad Canyon Road, Capra Road 

A person was transported by helicopter after Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel had to perform a hoist rescue on Soledad Canyon Road and Capra Road on Monday morning, according to officials with the Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the call at 10:28 a.m., according to Capt. David Dantic with the Fire Department.

Dantic added that the call for a helicopter was at 10:56 a.m. and that it was a hoist rescue due to the patient being hard to get to.

The patient was transported at 11:02 a.m., Dantic said.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, Dantic said.