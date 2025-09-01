SCV forecast continues with warm weather this week 

Hot weather continues in the Santa Clarita Valley with Monday’s highest temperatures being 102 degrees and a heat advisory as well, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

Late Monday evening, there is a slight risk of dry thunderstorms that will continue into Tuesday, according to Rose Schoenfeld with the NWS.

Tuesday is expected to be overall warm with the highest being 100 degrees and a continued risk of thunderstorms, Schoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld added that the heat advisory will continue into Tuesday night.

There is active weather over the San Gabriel Valley mountains and the Antelope Valley due to “competing factors” like moisture, high clouds and relative humidities throughout Tuesday through Friday, according to Schoenfeld.

Wednesday’s weather is expected to be a bit cooler with it falling to below 100 degrees slightly, Schoenfeld said.

Thursday and Friday are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s, according to Schoenfeld.

There are no chances of high winds, except for some offshore flow winds on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, Schoenfeld said.

She added that there is still a long stretch for fire weather all this week and a risk of lightning strikes and flash floods.

Schoenfeld wanted to remind residents that if they plan on going to the beach today, there are still hazardous rip currents through this evening. If people want to swim in the ocean, swim near lifeguards.