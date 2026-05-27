Santa Clarita Christian hosts spring signing day 

Santa Clarita Christian School hosted its spring signing day on May 13 and honored five student-athletes for their commitment to continuing their academic and athletic careers into the collegiate level.

One of the signees who was honored, Caleb Shaffer, officially signed his national letter of intent to Dordt University to play football.

“I am so proud to have sent Caleb Shaffer from this program. His development from his eighth-grader year has been exceptional,” Santa Clarita Christian football head coach Austin Fry said in a statement to The Signal. “This year, he proved game after game to be a bedrock for this team. There have been many moments when it would have been easy to check out when we needed his performance and leadership, but he never did.”

Shaffer ends his time with the Cardinals with an all-Heritage League selection in football as well as a second-team selection in boys’ basketball.

Signing their national letters of intent were (player, sport, school):

Katie Filmore, cross country/track and field, The Master’s University.

Greg Michlin, baseball, Pacific University.

Caleb Shaffer, football, Dordt University.

Zane Stauffer, baseball, The Master’s University.

Jacob Trosper, baseball, Pomona Pitzer.

Photo courtesy of Santa Clarita Christian Athletics.

Photo courtesy of Santa Clarita Christian Athletics.

Photo courtesy of Santa Clarita Christian Athletics.

Photo courtesy of Santa Clarita Christian Athletics.