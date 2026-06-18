Bill Miranda | A Summer of Shopping, Dining and Community 

Summer has always been one of my favorite times to get out and enjoy everything Santa Clarita has to offer – and a big part of that is the incredible variety of local businesses throughout our community. Whether it’s a family-owned restaurant, a neighborhood coffee shop, a local boutique or a longtime small business that has served residents for years, these businesses help shape the personality of our city.

They are run by hardworking men and women who care deeply about Santa Clarita and take pride in serving their neighbors every day. At the end of the day, our city’s greatest strength has always been its people – the families who put down roots here, the entrepreneurs who take a chance on opening a business and the residents who show up for those businesses day after day.

In today’s world of online shopping and next-day delivery, it has never been easier to click a button and have something show up at your door within hours. And I get it, life is busy and the to-do list never ends. But there is still something special about getting out in the community, walking into a local business and discovering something you would never find online. Some of my favorite experiences have come from simply exploring the city – stumbling across a small business for the first time or finding a new favorite spot right down the road.

With more than 10,000 businesses calling Santa Clarita home, there is always something new to discover. And every time you shop or dine locally, you are doing a lot more than making a purchase – you are investing back into the community you call home. You are supporting the businesses of your friends, family and neighbors. You are helping create and sustain jobs that strengthen our community. You are preserving the one-of-a-kind character that makes Santa Clarita special and helping cultivate the unique culture of our city.

Our restaurants, retailers and entertainment spots give each part of town its own personality and create places where families and friends can gather, celebrate and spend time together.

Shopping and dining locally also have real environmental and civic benefits. Staying close to home means less time driving across town or out of the area, which helps reduce your carbon footprint and contributes to a cleaner community. And every dollar spent locally helps fund our parks, roads, libraries and many of the essential services and programs residents enjoy throughout the year. Supporting local businesses is one of the simplest ways to reinvest directly in the community around you.

This summer is also an especially important time to show up for the businesses affected by the Bouquet Canyon Road closure. While construction and detours may cause some temporary inconveniences, the businesses in Bouquet Plaza and nearby shopping centers are open and serving customers every day. Local restaurants, fitness studios, retailers and service providers in the area still depend on community support, and even a quick stop for lunch, a workout or a few errands can make a real difference.

I encourage residents to think about shopping local a little differently this summer. Maybe that means checking whether a nearby store has what you need before placing an online order. Maybe it means being flexible and trying somewhere new when your usual spot is out of stock. Or maybe it just means exploring a part of town you don’t normally visit, trying a new restaurant, stopping by a local boutique or finally checking out that shop you have been meaning to visit. You never know what you might discover close to home, and those small choices add up.

Our local businesses are a big part of what makes Santa Clarita feel like home. Every time you choose local, you are helping this community continue to grow and thrive.

Councilman Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].