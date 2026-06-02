C. Ruth Wieck | How About We Talk to Each Other?

I have a few comments regarding Larry Moore’s letter (May 28) about Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as a red-state paradise. It sounds like a beautiful place. He states that teenagers say “Welcome to Myrtle Beach, but leave your blue politics and woke ways where you come from. We don’t want them here.”

Then he comments about a wonderful Trump Super Store.

I have no problems with Republicans OR Democrats as long as they don’t say only people that agree with them are welcome. This country is made up of red and blue folks with different opinions. Wouldn’t it be great if they talked to each other, listened, and made compromises?

Everyone is different. I feel almost like the Vietnam era where people hated each other over politics. Let’s stop saying “you’re not welcome” and talk to each other. I guess I’m a dreamer.

C. Ruth Wieck

Newhall