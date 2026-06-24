Child & Family Center offers free Breakthrough Parenting Class 

News release

Parenting can be one of the most meaningful roles in life — and one of the most challenging. From toddler tantrums to teen independence, every stage brings new questions, emotions, and moments when parents and caregivers may wonder if they are doing enough, saying the right thing, or handling difficult situations in the best way.

To help families feel more supported and confident, Child & Family Center is offering a free Breakthrough Parenting Class for parents and caregivers in the community. The 15-week, in-person class provides practical guidance, emotional support, and real-life tools to help strengthen relationships, improve communication, and support healthier family dynamics, said a news release from the nonprofit organization.

The class is open to parents and caregivers of children of all ages, from toddlers to teens. It is designed for anyone who wants to better understand their child’s behavior, build stronger connections at home, and learn strategies that can make daily parenting feel less overwhelming and more manageable, the release said.

Participants may choose from one of three class options. Space is limited:

• Spanish-speaking class: Tuesday sessions at 5 p.m. starting July 7.

• English-speaking class: Thursday sessions at 5:30 p.m. starting July 16.

• English-speaking class: Wednesday sessions at 5 p.m. starting Aug. 19.

Each session is 90 minutes, and participants are asked to commit to attending all 15 sessions in order to receive the full benefit of the program.

Breakthrough Parenting Classes are facilitated by Child & Family Center licensed therapists, creating a supportive and professional environment where parents and caregivers can learn, ask questions and grow, the release said.

“Parenting does not come with a manual, and no parent should feel like they have to figure it all out alone,” Nikki Buckstead, president and CEO of Child & Family Center, said in the release. “This free class gives parents and caregivers practical tools, support, and encouragement to strengthen relationships and help their families thrive.”

Registration is required, and space is limited. Once the class is full, additional participants will be placed on a waiting list.

Parents and caregivers can register by visiting childfamilycenter.org/breakthrough-parenting.