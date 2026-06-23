City announces return of Float N’ Flicks 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s Float N’ Flicks is returning with two evenings of swimming, family fun and movies under the stars, the city announced in a news release.

Guests are invited to cool off at Santa Clarita Park Pool and North Oaks Park Pool while enjoying free recreational swimming followed by family-friendly films from the comfort of the pool or pool deck.

The first Float N’ Flick is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 3, at Santa Clarita Park Pool and feature Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” (1989). The second event is to be held on Saturday, July 25, at North Oaks Park Pool and feature “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked.”

Both events run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy open swim from 6 to 8 p.m. before settling into the pool or relaxing on the pool deck to watch the featured film beginning at 8 p.m.

Admission is free; however, advance reservations are required as space is limited.

For more information and to reserve a spot, visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or call the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center at 661-250-3740.