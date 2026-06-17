City to host artist reception for ‘Nature’s Narrative’ 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Thursday evening to host an artist’s reception for its latest art exhibition, “Nature’s Narrative,” by Zony Gordon, on display at The Main (24266 Main St.) now through July 8.

This exhibition explores the natural beauty and landscapes found throughout Santa Clarita and the California coast, featuring florals, scenic vistas and recognizable local landmarks seen through Gordon’s signature contemporary Impressionist style, said a news release from the city.

The community is invited to a special reception on Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Main, offering an opportunity to engage with the artist and explore the exhibit firsthand.

Inspired by the abundance of gardens, open spaces and wildlife that surround the community, Gordon’s work captures moments of beauty and discovery through expressive color and movement, the release said.

“There’s always a great abundance of beautiful scenery, gardens and exotic wildlife in Santa Clarita and around the California coast which provide inspiration and zest for my art,” Gordon said in the release. “I paint with an openness and readiness to be surprised by all I find, and interpret it with candor.”

​ A longtime Santa Clarita resident, Gordon previously served two terms as president of the Santa Clarita Artists Association and currently serves on the boards of both the SCAA and Women Painters West.

To learn more about “Nature’s Narrative” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].