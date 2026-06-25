Drug-related overdose deaths drop in LA County  

News release

Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths in Los Angeles County dropped for the third year in a row with a 6% decrease from 2024 to 2025, according to new data reports released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The decrease is driven by a 10% reduction in fentanyl-related deaths and a 7% reduction in methamphetamine-related deaths.

The findings, based on an analysis of data from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, show that the county’s investments in prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery are building on last year’s historic progress, when overdose deaths fell 22%, with a 37% reduction in fentanyl-related overdose and poisoning deaths, said a news release from L.A. County Public Health.

This analysis was conducted by Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Abuse Prevention and Control and is released as two separate data reports: one focused on overall drug overdoses and one focused specifically on fentanyl overdoses across the county. The reports are available on the Public Health SAPC website, tinyurl.com/w57tjub4.

According to the release, additional findings from the data analysis include:

There were 2,298 accidental drug overdose and poisoning deaths in 2025, a substantial reduction from the all-time high of 3,220 deaths in Los Angeles County in 2022. Since 2022, overdose deaths decreased by nearly 30%, driven by a more than 40% reduction in fentanyl-related deaths and 25% reduction in methamphetamine-related deaths.

While overdose deaths declined across most age groups in 2025, deaths among older adults (age 65 and up) increased 14%. Although older adults accounted for only 11% of all overdose deaths, this increase contrasts with the broader downward trend observed across other age groups. Adults aged 40-64 remained the most affected group, accounting for 53% of overdose deaths in 2025.

The overall decline in overdose deaths was largely driven by a decrease among males, though men continued to account for most overdose deaths, representing 77% of all overdose death in 2025 (1,769 deaths), compared to 23% among women (528 deaths).

Residents of high-poverty areas and Black residents continued to experience the highest overdose death rates in 2025.

Public Health continues to invest in a coordinated spectrum of community-based overdose prevention efforts, the release said. These efforts include The Fentanyl Frontline, a multi-media campaign focused on the widespread distribution of naloxone and the availability of substance use treatment; and ByLAforLA.org, a community-powered platform created in partnership with the Department of Health Services, that connects residents to lifesaving services and reduces stigma.

“These results show that sustained investments, strong partnerships, and accountability can produce meaningful outcomes,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release. “A nearly 30% reduction in overdose deaths since 2022 is significant progress, but we must remain focused on the populations that continue to experience elevated risks, including older adults and residents in underserved communities. Going forward, we will continue using data to guide our decisions and ensure resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact. Our responsibility is to build on this momentum and continue delivering effective solutions that save lives.”

“Three consecutive years of fewer overdose deaths in LA County is proof that sustained investments in prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services saves lives,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said in the release. “This hopeful progress could not be possible without the outreach workers and community partners who are working every day to connect people to treatment, distribute lifesaving naloxone, and meet people where they are without judgement. This work makes a difference in our communities, and we will be working hard to keep the momentum going.”

If you or someone you care about is struggling with substance use, Los Angeles County residents can access assistance for substance use services 24 hours a day, seven days a week by dialing 800-854-7771, select Option 2 after the language prompt.