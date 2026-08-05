The Savvy Senior | Robotic pets can provide comfort to elderly seniors  

Dear Savvy Senior,

My mother, who has dementia, recently moved into an assisted living facility that doesn’t allow pets. I’m thinking about getting her a robotic pet to cheer her up. Are they worth it, and if so, which one do you recommend?

— Inquiring Daughter

Dear Inquiring,

It’s completely natural to want to bring a little furry joy into your mom’s life. Moving into a new home without her pets can be tough, and sometimes even a small companion can make a big difference. Robotic pets – lifelike, interactive companions – can brighten the days of seniors with dementia in ways you might not expect. They’re more than just cute gadgets; they offer comfort, companionship, and a sense of purpose, along with plenty of smiles and fun. Before you pick one, here’s what you should know.

Why pets matter

Pets aren’t just cute – they’re family. They bring happiness, companionship, and even a gentle sense of routine. Studies have shown that pets can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, encourage light activity, and improve overall well-being. They can also provide a sense of connection, which can be especially grounding for seniors living with cognitive changes.

Unfortunately, many seniors, like your mom, have to give up pets when they move into care facilities or can no longer care for them on their own. That’s where robotic pets can step in. Many studies have shown that robotic companion animals can improve quality of life by offering comfort, interaction and a sense of companionship.

Still, it’s important to remember that not all seniors connect with robotic pets. Some may ignore them completely, while others enjoy holding them or respond positively to a lifelike companion that reacts and even “talks back.”

Best options

If you’re looking for a high-tech option, Jennie, a new Labrador puppy from Tombot (tombot.com), is the most impressive option available. Soft, cuddly and very lifelike, she reacts to touch and voice, moves naturally, and even barks on command. A smartphone app lets you name her, customize her behavior, and track interactions. She runs on a rechargeable battery and is expected to cost around $1,500, with financing available. Jennie is currently on back order, with new units expected this summer or fall, so interested buyers may need to join a waitlist.

If that’s more than you want to spend, Joy for All Companion Pets (joyforall.com) are a wonderful alternative. These cats and dogs cost $160 or $180 and respond to touch with purring or barking. They can move their heads, lift their paws, and open and close their eyes. With soft, brushable fur and a gentle “heartbeat,” they feel surprisingly real. They also give seniors a comforting routine, like stroking or “feeding” their pet, which can be both calming and engaging.

For seniors who use a walker, the Walker Squawker bird ($65), also available from Joy for All, attaches to the device and chirps when the walker stops moving. It responds to touch and sound, offering a playful companion and gentle encouragement to stay active. Small touches like this can make a big difference in lifting spirits and keeping seniors engaged.

Robotic pets aren’t a replacement for real animals, but they can bring companionship, comfort, and joy to seniors who can no longer have a furry friend. They are especially well-suited for seniors with dementia, providing interaction, routine and a sense of connection. Whether you choose a sophisticated option like Jennie or a more affordable Joy for All pet, these interactive companions can turn moments of loneliness into smiles, connection, and a little extra joy every day.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.