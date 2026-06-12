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Herta makes F1 debut at Barcelona-Catalunya GP for Cadillac 

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File photo of Valencia native Colton Herta when he  won the Long Beach Grand Prix Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Cory Rubin/For The Signal
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Valencia native Colton Herta officially made his Formula 1 debut on Friday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix when the 26-year-old took part in the weekend’s free practice one session for Cadillac.  

Herta, who’s a test driver for Cadillac, took part in the first of four scheduled practice sessions in which the American driver will participateacross the 2026 Formula 1 season.  

After the first practice session, Herta spoke to the media and described the experience of driving a Formula 1 car as impressive after taking over for Sergio Perez on Friday at the circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 

“It was exhilarating,” Herta said to the media. “It was a very impressive car to drive and unfortunately it was only for an hour. I can’t wait for the next one.”  

Herta currently competes for the British-based HitechGP team in the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season and sits 13th in the driver standings with 16 points going into the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.  

Herta is scheduled to compete in Formula 2’s remaining sessions for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as the Valencia native still eyes his maiden win in the feeder series.  

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Ryan Romero

Born and raised in Canyon Country, Ryan has covered sports across Southern California at both the high school and college levels. He previously served as Sports Editor of The Sundial, CSUN’s student newspaper. Have a tip or story to share? Reach him at [email protected] or on X/Twitter @newsfromryan.

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