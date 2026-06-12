Herta makes F1 debut at Barcelona-Catalunya GP for Cadillac 

Valencia native Colton Herta officially made his Formula 1 debut on Friday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix when the 26-year-old took part in the weekend’s free practice one session for Cadillac.

Herta, who’s a test driver for Cadillac, took part in the first of four scheduled practice sessions in which the American driver will participateacross the 2026 Formula 1 season.

After the first practice session, Herta spoke to the media and described the experience of driving a Formula 1 car as impressive after taking over for Sergio Perez on Friday at the circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

“It was exhilarating,” Herta said to the media. “It was a very impressive car to drive and unfortunately it was only for an hour. I can’t wait for the next one.”

Herta currently competes for the British-based HitechGP team in the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season and sits 13th in the driver standings with 16 points going into the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Herta is scheduled to compete in Formula 2’s remaining sessions for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as the Valencia native still eyes his maiden win in the feeder series.