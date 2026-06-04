LASD seeks public’s help locating missing Canyon Country woman 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Iranesa Linares is a 50-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday at 11 a.m. on the 18000 block of Helios Court in Canyon Country.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a gray, black and white shirt, a black jacket, as well as black sweatpants and shoes.

“Her family is concerned for her well-being,” according to a Nixle alert sent out by the LASD.

Anyone with information about the missing persons can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Anyone who would prefer to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. The phone number to reach the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is 661-260-4000.