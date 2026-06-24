Newhall District set to review employee complaint against trustee  

The Newhall School District governing board is expected to consider a draft censure resolution against a trustee during a special meeting Thursday, following a 4-0 vote Tuesday directing legal counsel to prepare the resolution after reviewing a fact-finder’s report on an employee complaint.

During the district’s regular meeting held on Tuesday evening, governing board President Rachelle Haddoak reported out of closed session that the board considered a fact finder’s report on an employee complaint against a trustee. Trustee Ernesto Smith made the motion and it was seconded by trustee Sue Solomon.

“The board voted 4-0 to direct counsel to prepare a draft censure resolution for consideration by the board,” Haddoak said during the open session, and announced a special meeting will be held on Thursday to further discuss the matter. The time of the meeting had not been released as of the publication of this story.

No additional details — including which trustee was the focus of the complaint, and which trustee did not participate in the vote — were provided following the report from the closed session.

The Signal submitted a public records request for a copy of the fact finder’s report to the Newhall district on Wednesday morning. A response had not yet been received as of the publication of this story.

Haddoak and members of the governing board could not immediately be reached for additional comment on the matter.