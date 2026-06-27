Photos: Cocktails & Conversation

The Valley Industry Association held Cocktails & Conversation at Egg Plantation on Thursday, where Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, discussed bills and engaged in conversation regarding recent work.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].