Photos: ‘Stars and Stripes’ concert

Fourth of July festivities have begun in Santa Clarita, including events such as the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band’s “Stars and Stripes” concert at Freedom’s Way Baptist Church on Saturday. Led by conductor Tim Durand, the event entailed patriotic works to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].