Public Health confirms measles case in LA County 

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a traveler who was infectious while traveling through Los Angeles County.

People may have been exposed to measles at the Hollywood Burbank Airport and at least one other location in Los Angeles County. Potential exposure dates and times are listed below. This is the seventh case of measles reported by Public Health in 2026.

This traveler arrived on Southwest Airlines Flight 4245 at Gate A4 on June 17. Individuals who were at Gate A4 on June 17 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. may have been exposed to measles.

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, passengers seated near the infected traveler will be notified by their respective local health departments. The CDC and local public health departments routinely work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States.

Additionally, individuals who were at the following location on the specified dates and times may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure to this case:

June 17 – Thrifty Rental Car Service, 2627 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, from 9:20 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

June 18 – Thrifty Rental Car Service, 2627 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, from 10:25 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

People who were at the above locations during the dates and times listed above may be at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm their protection against measles. Those who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected but should still monitor for symptoms. People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely.

Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk. For those exposed on June 17, the last day to monitor for symptoms is July 8. For those exposed on June 18, the last day to monitor for symptoms is July 9.

Public Health is working to identify any other potential exposure sites in Los Angeles County and any others who may have been exposed and will assess their risk for developing a measles infection.

As measles outbreaks continue to occur both in the United States and internationally, Public Health urges everyone in L.A. County to ensure they are fully protected from measles before traveling and take recommended precautions.

The most effective way to protect yourself and your family is with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, the news release from Public Health said. Children 12 months and older are considered fully protected against measles after receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine. Infants who are older than 6 months and are traveling internationally or to domestic areas with ongoing measles outbreaks can get an early dose.

“As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected. The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in the release. “Measles spreads easily and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. With summer travel underway and Los Angeles County welcoming large gatherings and international visitors during World Cup events, the risk of exposure to infectious diseases may increase. We urge everyone to confirm their immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed, especially before traveling and attending crowded events. Taking this simple step helps safeguard your health and strengthens protection for our entire community.”

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms include: fever (higher than 101 degrees); cough; runny nose; red and watery eyes; and, a rash three to five days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccine. Insured persons should check with their doctor or local pharmacy to see what vaccines are offered. Uninsured or underinsured children and adults can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults program. For a list of clinics that offer free or low-cost immunizations for persons who are uninsured or underinsured, call 2-1-1 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

In the United States, as of June 18, a total of 2,104 measles cases have been reported this year.