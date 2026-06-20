Robert Lamoureux | The thing about birch trees: They grow 

Question: Hey there Robert, my name is Alex. I’m thrilled to have the need to write in, as I’ve been a long-time reader and have learned so much from you. This one, though, has me stuck and unsure how to proceed.

I’ve owned my first home for three years now, and the yards are pretty good. When I bought the home, there was a young tree in the front planter, adjacent to the house. While young, it suited the space and didn’t concern me. However, in the three years that have passed, it has grown quite large despite annual trimming and care. I’m worried that, given more time, it may become a problem to the property.

The variety, I’ve learned, is white birch. I’ve also discovered that these do get quite large. Do you recommend I just keep pruning it annually, and it will be OK? It still looks great in the space. Thanks for all that you do to help homeowners. You’re a great bunch of information to lean on.

— Alex

Answer: Alex, get that birch out of the planter sooner, rather than later. Whomever planted that in such a space did not do research on the facts.

Birch trees, while beautiful, are aggressive and relentless in their pursuit of adequate space and water. The roots of this tree will do massive damage not only to the immediate hardscape, but being that close to the house, the structure as well.

Birch are hearty in most cases and will take over areas for their survival, which is why they are best suited for being further away from a structure.

Do yourself a favor and cut it down, dig out the roots, and start over with, first, research, followed by planting of proper species for the area. I’d stick with smaller bushes, or if you’d like a larger statement piece, possibly a trellis with a non-aggressive vine that will grow up and give the aesthetic you’re looking for. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].