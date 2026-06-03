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Salvation Army’s Donut Day set for Friday 

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News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps Get is planning a sweet and exciting showdown at its third annual Donut Day, scheduled 3 p.m. Friday at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market St. in Newhall. 

Dignitaries, public safety officials and community members will go head-to-head in a doughnut hole eating contest to see how many doughnut holes they can eat in two minutes, said a news release from the Salvation Army chapter. 

Last year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took home the Donut Day trophy. 

Beyond the contest, families and attendees can enjoy games, music and additional activities throughout the event, the release said. “Donut Day provides a fun opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy sweet treats and support the meaningful work of the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps.” 

For more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, contact Purnell Hall at [email protected]

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News Release

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