Temperatures to rise in SCV this week 

Santa Clarita Valley residents should prepare for warm temperatures this week, with the end of the week peaking around the mid 90s to 107 degrees, according to officials with National Weather Service.

Tuesday will kick off with partly cloudy weather, but it will decrease throughout the day, according to Carol Ciliberti, a meteorologist with the NWS.

The temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, with the lowest being 92 degrees and the highest being 97 degrees, Ciliberti added.

The temperatures will peak around Wednesday or Thursday with a heat advisory in effect, according to Todd Hall, a meteorologist with NWS. He added there is also an extreme heat watch beginning Wednesday evening and lasting until Monday.

Wednesday’s weather will be in the mid 90s to about 103 degrees, but will get warmer around Thursday to Saturday, with the highest being 107 degrees during this time, Hall said.

Hall said forecasters are monitoring the fire issues since vegetation is dry and are working closely with local Fire Department agencies.

The humidity will increase and feel uncomfortable, Hall said.

“Developing our heat risk parameters, and it looks at, it looks at the duration of the heat; it looks at how much more above or above normal for this time of year. And it looks like, it also looks at one of the overnight low temperatures like, ‘Is it offering much reprieve from heat?’ And so … it’s a multi-factor thing that goes into this,” Hall said about how they determine their heat advisories versus extreme heat watches.

Hall added that there is not a lot of relief from heat during the overnight hours and it puts stress on the human body.

“And so that’s why we use this system now where we’re looking very closely more from a scientific aspect of OK, ‘What does this mean? The number of days it’s occurring. What’s the overnight low temperatures, how much are they above normal? What’s the daytime temperatures, how much are they above normal?’ And then we add all that into that equation,” Hall said.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s on Tuesday night. But by Thursday evening, it will be in the lower 70s, Hall said. Residents in Canyon Country will feel a slightly warmer temperature overnight as it will be in the mid-70s.

There are breezy winds of about 20-30 mph expected near the Interstate 5 corridor overnight throughout the week, Hall added.

There are no “red flag conditions” at the time of this publication, but it could change, according to Hall.

Hall advises residents to stay hydrated, do activities later in the evening or the morning, and find cooler areas like malls or restaurants during the afternoons.

The highest temperatures hit around 4 p.m., so Hall advises residents to be careful.