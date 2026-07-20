Barger, Bass jointly advocate for federal support for Eaton, Palisades fire recovery 

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that she has partnered with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in sending a series of joint letters to congressional leadership, the Los Angeles County congressional delegation, and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees advocating for continued federal investment in the long-term recovery from the Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

The letters request congressional support for supplemental disaster funding to help Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles rebuild critical public infrastructure, restore community facilities, strengthen local economies, and assist residents as recovery efforts continue, said a news release from Barger’s office.

“Recovery from disasters of this magnitude is a long-term commitment that requires strong partnerships at every level of government,” Barger said in the release. “I appreciate Mayor Bass for joining me in this unified advocacy effort. My focus remains on ensuring our communities have the federal resources necessary to rebuild stronger. Our families, businesses and neighborhoods have shown extraordinary resilience, but they cannot complete this recovery alone. Continued federal partnership is essential to helping our communities rebuild and move forward.”

Bass joined Supervisor Barger in signing the letters, underscoring a shared commitment to ensuring the region speaks with one voice in advocating for continued federal assistance, the release said.

“From Los Angeles to Sacramento to Washington, Supervisor Barger and I have worked together to fight for the resources wildfire survivors need and deserve – and we won’t stop until every family has returned home and every business has reopened its doors,” Bass said in the release. “The scale of this recovery requires continued assistance from every level of government to rebuild our communities and the critical infrastructure that supports them, and that’s what we’re calling for today.”

The joint letters build upon previous federal recovery efforts and seek congressional action to advance supplemental disaster funding that would support infrastructure restoration, public facilities, housing recovery, and economic revitalization across communities impacted by the January 2025 wildfires, the release said.