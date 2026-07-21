Mercado-Fortine announces City Council run 

News release

Santa Clarita native Gloria Mercado‑Fortine, has announced her intention to run for the Santa Clarita City Council District 2 seat in the upcoming November election, according to a news release from her campaign.

Mercado‑Fortine has been involved in public education, community organizations, and local civic initiatives for many years, contributing to programs and discussions focused on youth development, public safety, and neighborhood engagement, the release said.

Her background includes service as an educator, school administrator, and member of the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board. Throughout her career, she has participated in various community groups and advisory committees across the Santa Clarita Valley, reflecting a longstanding connection to the region and its residents, the release said.

The release listed highlights of Mercado-Fortine’s career including:

2018 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year.

SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, Past President two terms, and director.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers, chair and board member

SCV Boys & Girls Club, past president and board member.

Child & Family Center, board member.

Valley Industry Association, board member.

City of Santa Clarita Anti-Gang Task Force.

SCV Fourth of July Parade, committee member and announcer./

College of the Canyons, multiple projects.

Zonta Club of SCV, past president.

SCV Latino Chamber of Commerce, co-founder.

SCV American Cancer Society, co-founder.

Over 10 times chosen as one of The Signal’s 51 Most Influential Leaders in Santa Clarita Valley.

William S. Hart Union High School District, governing board member (elected four terms, 16 years).

“Gloria Mercado-Fortine, born and raised in the SCV, has an unmatched record of service to our community,” Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda said in the release. “She is a proven leader that will represent the entire community. To get anything done with the City Council it takes a minimum of three votes. It takes collaboration among the council members. Gloria is a proven consensus maker who will work well with the other council members.”

Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala said in the release: “I have worked with Gloria for many years and found her to be a strong leader who gets things done. You don’t get to be Woman of the Year and over 10 times named as one of the 51 Most Influential in Santa Clarita without a strong record of performance. Actions speak louder than words. Gloria is all about actions.”